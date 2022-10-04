Porto and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team needs a win to get out of the bottom of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Porto are going through a bad situation with two losses in the group stage, the first was against Atletico Madrid on the road 1-2 and the most recent loss was at home against the group's leader, Club Brugge 0-4.
Bayer Leverkusen lost the first game of the group stage against Club Brugge, but after that bitter game Bayer showed their attacking power against Atletico Madrid to win that game 2-0 at home.
Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time
Porto and Bayer Leverkusen play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM October 5
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 5
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM October 5
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Iran: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 5
Norway: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM October 5
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: FOX Sports 3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 3 Cono Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+ , FOX Sports 3 Cono Sur
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN , DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3
India: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports 3 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6, IPLA
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8
Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+