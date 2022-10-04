Porto take on Bayer Leverkusen at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Porto and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team needs a win to get out of the bottom of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Porto are going through a bad situation with two losses in the group stage, the first was against Atletico Madrid on the road 1-2 and the most recent loss was at home against the group's leader, Club Brugge 0-4.

Bayer Leverkusen lost the first game of the group stage against Club Brugge, but after that bitter game Bayer showed their attacking power against Atletico Madrid to win that game 2-0 at home.

Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Bayer Leverkusen play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM October 5

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 5

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM October 5

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Iran: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 5

Norway: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM October 5

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: FOX Sports 3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 3 Cono Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+ , FOX Sports 3 Cono Sur

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN , DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

India: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports 3 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6, IPLA

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8

Tanzania: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+