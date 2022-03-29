Referees could start to train with Premier League teams in an attempt to not only improve the officials' performance in games but also relationships with players, according to the Daily Mail.

Soccer has not suffered many modifications throughout history compared to other sports, but it did have its fair share of changes in recent times with the use of technology and the creation of new formats for different competitions.

The English Premier League could also implement a significant change of its own from next season onwards by having referees and players training together during the week. According to the Daily Mail, this idea came from Ralf Rangnick.

The Manchester United interim manager has reportedly proposed this in a recent summit and it had consensus. The reasons behind this unconventional idea would be to improve relationships between players and referees before games.

Rangnick has reportedly came up with the idea after many managers complained about the officials' performances in different games. The referees body PGMOL would consider this revolutionary idea so that refs can train at the world-class facilities from the English clubs.

Even though it may take some time before a decision is made about this proposal, referees would not only train with clubs but they could also officiate in practice games as a simulation or preparation for the real matches. If the idea is approved, it could be put into effect from next season.