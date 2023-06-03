After joining Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, Sergio Ramos will play his last game for the French powerhouse on Saturday against Clermont at the Parc des Princes. As he departs, he does so as a two-time Ligue 1 winner, although his side never won the UEFA Champions League despite his efforts.

On Friday, L’Equipe detailed the circumstances that led to the Spanish veteran and PSG calling it quits so soon. The French media source reports that the two parties were unable to come to terms on a contract renewal.

Lionel Messi, whose contract with the club will also expire on June 30, will leave the French city shortly thereafter, as was widely speculated. “Thanks to the club, the city of Paris and its residents for these two years and I wish them the best in the future,” the World Cup winner said.

Report: Chelsea secure first summer signing after stealing him from PSG

Even with all the summer purging, the French giants are working on fresh acquisitions, and they had been in negotiations with Sporting CP for quite some time to get midfielder Manuel Ugarte. For the services of the Uruguayan talent, PSG had been competing with Chelsea.

The 22-year-old reportedly heard both offers from teams through his agency. Eventually, he opted to turn down the Red-and-Blues’s advances in favor of a move to Chelsea.

As per the Portuguese newspaper Record, the deal can be considered done, and the Blues also had Mauricio Pochettino’s ‘ok’ to pay his €60 million release clause. The Daily Mail add that the Uruguay international has chosen the London outfit over the Parisians because he is eager to prove himself in the Premier League, despite the fact that he might earn more money in France.