With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer in Europe, the soccer community is officially witnessing the beginning of a new era. Needless to say, Kylian Mbappe is leading the next generation of stars.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has already made it to two World Cup finals at 24, winning his first one in 2018 before losing to Messi’s Argentina in 2022 despite a memorable performance, which included a hat-trick.

With 12 goals, Mbappe is getting close to Miroslav Klose’s record and it’s safe to say he has plenty of time to do so. We’re talking about one of the most coveted players on the planet, but it looks like he’s not the most valuable of all anymore.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly the second most valuable soccer player

According to Football Benchmark, Kylian Mbappe fell to second place on the list of the world’s most valuable players. Manchester City star Erling Haaland leads the ranking, with a market value of €194 million, whereas the Frenchman is reportedly worth €182 million.

The Norwegian is almost two years younger than Mbappe, which may explain the €12 million difference between them. Either way, we are talking about two of the world’s brightest stars right now.

Both have already won a lot but are still very young, so we should only expect them to continue taking the limelight in the years to come.