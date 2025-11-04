PSG vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 4 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes for Matchday 4 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League in what is likely the biggest fixture of this matchday. Both European powerhouses remain undefeated in the tournament so far, meaning one of the two could suffer their first loss tonight.

The squad led by manager Luis Enrique is in spectacular form heading into the contest. They currently top the Champions League standings with three straight wins and are also sitting first in Ligue 1, having suffered only one domestic defeat.

On the other side, the team managed by Vincent Kompany arrives in even better shape than their rivals. Bayern Munich are currently ranked first in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, maintaining an undefeated record this season.

Furthermore, the German giants recently secured an incredible record in German soccer by becoming the only team to achieve 15 or more consecutive victories across all competitions.

Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with his teammates. (Getty)

PSG lineup

French midfielder Desire Doue will be unavailable for this commitment due to a muscle injury in his right thigh, which is expected to sideline him for several weeks. Luis Enrique thus loses one of his most dynamic playmakers at a crucial point in the competition.

PSG‘s probable starting XI to face Bayern Munich: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery; Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern Munich lineup

On the Bayern Munich side, Kompany will be without Jamal Musiala, who suffered a fractured fibula and ankle dislocation during the FIFA Club World Cup match against PSG. Musiala required surgery and remains in rehabilitation. Additionally, the Belgian coach has been without key defenders for months: Alphonso Davies (ACL tear) and Hiroki Ito (metatarsal fracture).

Bayern Munich’s starting XI to face PSG: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

