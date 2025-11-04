Where to watch PSG vs Bayern in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

PSG and Bayern will face each other in the league stage Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

One of the biggest showdowns of Matchday 4 is set as reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain collide with Bayern Munich in a clash that could define the top of the Champions League group stage. Both sides enter with identical records—nine points and a +10 goal difference.

However, PSG hold the slightest edge with one more goal scored. The Parisians have looked dominant so far, while Bayern have been equally ruthless in front of goal, setting the stage for a battle between two European heavyweights determined to keep their flawless run alive.

When will the PSG vs Bayern match be played?

PSG will take on Bayern this Tuesday, November 4, in the league stage Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain – Alex Grimm/Getty Images

PSG vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Bayern in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Bayern. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.