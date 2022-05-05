Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes clash off at Parc des Princes in the 36th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

PSG vs Troyes: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 36 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Troyes at the Parc des Princes in Paris in Round 36 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Frech league soccer match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 28th Ligue 1 meeting. Paris Saint-Germain are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 17 occasions so far; Troyes have grabbed a triumph just four times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on August 7, 2021, when the Parisiens won narrowly 1-2 away at the Stade de l’Aube in Troyes. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Troyes: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 36 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes will be played on Sunday, April 8, 2022, at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Troyes: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Troyes in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between PSG and Troyes on the 36th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.