Puebla and Club America come against each other at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, in the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura Round 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 37th overall meeting. Expectedly, Club America are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 18 occasions so far; Puebla have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and a great number of even 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2021, when the Eagles won comfortably with a final result of 2-0 at home, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Puebla vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Puebla vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Puebla vs Club America: Storylines

Puebla finished the 2021 Liga MX Apertura season in seventh place with 24 points in 17 total games, with a record of 6-6-5. In the Playoffs, the Sweet Potatoers only reached the Quarter-Finals, after losing to Leon with an aggregate result of 3-2.

On the other hand, thanks to their 10-5-2 record, Club America ended up placing on top of the 2021 Apertura table with 35 points in 17 matches. The Blue-Creams were also eliminated from the Playoffs in the Quarter-Final stage, after suffering a 3-1 defeat on aggregate to Pumas UNAM.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 24, 2001, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the 2001 Liga MX Clausura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Puebla vs Club America in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 1 game between Puebla and Club America, to be played on Friday, at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

Puebla vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Club America. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to open the new tournament with a win and they have given them +130 odds. The home side Puebla, have +210 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equal +210 payout.

FanDuel Puebla +210 Tie +210 Club America +130

* Odds via FanDuel