Puebla are ready to play against Club America in the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Cuauhtémoc today, May 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). One of the most interesting games of the tournament, similar records and the same ambition. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Club America did not have to play in the reclassification since they closed the regular season with a record of 7-5-5, also the team does not know what it is like to lose a game since March 5, 2022, their last three on the road games were victories against Tigres UANL, Tijuana and Necaxa.

Puebla is considered another of the favorites for the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they have a similar record to Club America. The team was one of the few to pull off a big winning streak, but during the final weeks of the regular season they came close to missing the playoffs.

Puebla vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico.

Puebla vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Puebla vs Club America: Storylines

Puebla are finally in the playoffs, but they came close to not playing in the quarter-finals as the team lost four games during April and those losses put Puebla's fate in the playoffs at risk. Puebla's drought is long, they haven't won a Liga MX title since the 1989-90 season.

Club America started the 2022 Clausura Tournament losing five games, winning one and drawing another four games. The first few weeks of the regular season was a disaster for them as the team had little hope of reaching the playoffs, but on March 12, 2022 they tied a game against Chivas 0-0 as the start of a streak with six wins and two draws.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Puebla vs Club America in the U.S.

Puebla vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Puebla are underdogs at home with 3.63 odds that will pay $363 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they tied a game against the visitors during the regular season. Club America are favorites at 2.21 odds. The draw is offered at 3.32 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Puebla 3.63.

Caesars Puebla 3.63 Draw / Totals 3.32 / 2 Club America 2.21

