Pumas UNAM play Club America for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Club America in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Two good weeks for the home team after a losing streak.

Pumas UNAM tied a recent game against Atlas 0-0 in what was another good week for the team after losing two straight games against UANL and Tijuana. The team has a positive home record in the few weeks of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Club America are sunk with a negative record in the second phase of Liga MX, it's a shame that one of the big favorites is going through such a bad time. But Club America still have time to get out of the losing streak.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Storylines

Pumas UNAM have a positive record with three wins, two losses and a recent draw against Atlas 0-0 on the road. Before that tie Pumas won against Leon 2-1 at home to end a losing streak of two consecutive weeks against Tigres UANL 1-2 and Tijuana 0-1. In the first phase of Liga MX, Pumas played in the quarterfinals and lost against American in two legs.

Club America are in a dangerous position in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a negative record of four losses, one win and one draw. America's two most recent games were losses against Mazatlan 1-2 and against Pachuca 1-3, one on the road and one at home respectively. The team's only victory in the second phase was against Santos 3-2, after this game Club America returns home to play against Queretaro.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the U.S.

This game can be watched on FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Univision, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are underdogs with 2.55 odds that will pay $255 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record but the visitors are dangerous no matter what their record is. Club America are underdogs at 2.65 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and the totals 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Pumas UNAM 2.55 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Club America 2.65

* Odds via BetMGM.