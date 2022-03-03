Pumas UNAM will face Mazatlan at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the ninth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Round 9 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will meet at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, in the ninth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 9 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Pumas are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on one occasion so far; Mazatlan FC are yet to grab a triumph to this day, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 19, 2021, when the Gunboats snatched a late 2-2 thriller draw at home, at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 9 game between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will be played on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan on Matchday 9 of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.