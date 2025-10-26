Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups for Matchday 10 of 2025-26 LaLiga today

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in the first official Clasico of the 2025-26 LaLiga season at the Santiago Bernabeu, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter between Spain’s biggest rivals. Fans expect a high-level contest filled with the league’s top talents on both sides.

It remains to be seen how ready some players are to start after recent absences. Real Madrid enter this clash on a strong winning streak, most recently defeating Juventus 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League thanks to a solid defensive display.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have found their rhythm again after two emphatic victories — including a 6-1 win over Girona — highlighted by a Marcus Rashford brace and a hat-trick from Fermin Lopez. The Catalans have been firing on all cylinders and will aim to carry that momentum into the Bernabeu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid expected lineup vs Barcelona

Huijsen appears the most likely to return to the starting XI after missing the last two matches with a soleus muscle injury that also kept him out of Spain’s recent international fixtures.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Advertisement

However, the returns of Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold seem less probable, as both have been sidelined for four and six weeks respectively. That could force head coach Xabi Alonso to once again deploy Federico Valverde as a makeshift right-back.

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr while Messi nets brace for Inter Miami: Where does the 1,000-goal race stand?

Xabi Alonso’s expected starting lineup for Sunday’s Clasico features: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alex Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; and Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

Barcelona expected lineup vs Real Madrid

Earning three points at the Bernabeu will not come easy for Barcelona, who continue to battle an extensive injury list. Joan Garcia, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Dani Olmo have all been ruled out, while Jules Kounde remains a doubt.

Barcelona’s expected lineup: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Ferran Torres.

Advertisement