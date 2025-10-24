Lamine Yamal’s comments on Real Madrid and referees spark bold reaction from Kylian Mbappe’s teammates

On Thursday, a few days before El Clasico, Lamine Yamal said Real Madrid was favored by the referees. Now, the Merengues’ locker room has reacted to those comments, and Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are not happy at all with them.

Lamine Yamal is currently one of the greatest players in the world. However, his attitude has been severely judged by opposing fans (mostly Real Madrid supporters), as many regard him as “too confident.”

Now, Lamine Yamal has sparked controversy again. On Thursday, the winger said that Real Madrid was highly favored by referees, words that have reached the Merengues just a few days before their matchup.

Report: Real Madrid is “tired” of Lamine Yamal’s attitude

During a Kings League Twitch stream, Lamine Yamal talked about the upcoming El Clasico. The Barcelona winger was asked if he thinks Real Madrid steals, and he confirmed he believes so.

The comments sparked a lot of controversy, as it’s unusual to see an active player talk about referee favoritism so openly. However, not only fans were surprised by Yamal’s words — his statement has also reached Real Madrid’s locker room.

According to Spanish sports outlet Marca, Real Madrid’s players are “tired of Lamine, his words, and his attitude.” This has only intensified their rivalry ahead of Sunday’s game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

During the stream, Lamine Yamal also provoked Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, a Real Madrid fan, by saying that he already knows what it feels like to score at the Bernabeu, making a promise that he’ll do everything to score again at the Merengues’ home on Sunday.