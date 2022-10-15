Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 9 of 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the most anticipated game of the year on Matchday 9 in 2022-2023 La Liga. El Clasico will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Although Real Madrid are not the leaders in 2022-2023 La Liga, they are the favorites to win El Clasico at home as an undefeated team in all competitions. Since winning the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt, Carlo Ancelotti's squad has been unstoppable. There could be new faces in the greatest rivalry in the world such as Antonio Rüdiger, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Andriy Lunin, who will start as goalkeeper considering Thibaut Courtois' injury. Still, the veteran and glorious names will be on the pitch: Karim Benzema, Vinicius, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

La Liga and El Clasico have become the new priorities for Barcelona after another Champions League failure. Last Wednesday's draw at home against Inter was a major hit for the club and now the credit for Xavi and his players is over. So far, 2022-2023 La Liga has been a very different story for Barcelona with 7 wins, one draw and 22 points to sit atop of the table. They are the best offense and defense in Spain with 20 goals scored and only one against. Robert Lewandowski is the player to follow on this match, after a remarkable start of the season with 9 goals.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 12:15 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 17)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 AM

Cameroon: 3:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 8:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Ecuador: 9:15 AM

Egypt: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 9:15 PM

Iran: 5:45 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 AM

Japan: 11:15 PM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM (CDMX)

Morocco: 3:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 3:15 AM (Monday, October 17)

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Qatar: 5:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM

Senegal: 2:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

South Korea: 11:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

Tanzania: 5:15 PM

Trinidad & Tobago: 10:15 AM

Tunisia: 3:15 PM

Uganda: 5:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN3

Costa Rica: Sky HD, VIX+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MáXimo 3

India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: SportsMax

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky, Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 7

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MáXimo 3

South Korea: SPOTV

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport OTT 7, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Trinidad & Tobago: ESPN, SportsMax

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport OTT 7

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

UK: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

Real Madrid against Barcelona, one of the best games of the year on Matchday 9 in 2022-2023 La Liga, will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

El Clasico is finally here and fuboTV is offering a great deal to new subscribers: the Quarterly plan at $59 ($19.67 per month with no trial). This means you can save $40 off and also enjoy Real Madrid vs Barcelona. The promotion is available until October 16th. If you want the English version of the broadcast, you can subscribe here and if you want the Spanish version you can sign up right here.