Real Madrid set to face Espanyol in Matchweek 34 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 30, 2022 at 10:15 AM (ET). The home team is close to the big title of the local league. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Real Madrid won the two most recent games in La Liga against Osasuna and Sevilla and after that pair of wins the team lost a thrilling game against Manchester City 3-4 on the road in what was part of the UCL semi-finals.

Espanyol are in the middle of the table of the standings of the spanish league with a negative record of 10-9-14 and three defeats in the last four games. The most recent game for them was a home loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Storylines

Real Madrid are dominating La Liga with 78 points and 24-6-3, the team is close to the title and the only threat is Sevilla in the second spot with 64 points, 12 points margin is enough but anything could happen in the remaining matchweeks of the spanish league. The last time Real Madrid won a La Liga home game was in Matchweek 31 against Getafe on that occasion the team won 2-0.

Espanyol have no way to climb higher in the standings to steal a UEFA-spot, but the team must focus on not losing games as that would put them close to the relegation spots, so far they have only 39 points. But Espanyol played and won against Real Madrid this season, that game was at home and the home team won 2-1, a victory that was part of the biggest winning streak of the season for Espanyol.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Espanyol in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Predictions And Odds

Real Madrid are favorites to win this game with 1.47 odds that will pay $147 bucks at Caesars, they have the best record and a strong offense game. Espanyol are underdogs with 6.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Over 2.5.

