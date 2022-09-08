Real Madrid and Mallorca will clash off at Santiago Bernabeu in the fifth round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Real Madrid will host Mallorca at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the fifth matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga soccer match in the US.

This will be their 61st league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 39 games so far; Mallorca have celebrated a victory 10 times to this day, and 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 14, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 Real victory in Palma De Mallorca. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 5 game between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be played on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in La Liga 2022-23

The Spanish La Liga match to be played between Real Madrid and Mallorca in the fifth round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.