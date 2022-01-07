Real Madrid and Valencia will clash off on Saturday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Madrid will host Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on the Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 174th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 90 occasions so far; Valencia have grabbed a triumph 46 times to this day, and a great number of even 37 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 19, 2021, when the Whites salvaged a late 2-1 thriller win away at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Storylines

Real Madrid have been doing incredibly well this La Liga season. In their last five fixtures, they have emerged victorious three times, as well as drawing and losing once each (WWDWL). Meanwhile, Valencia have recently managed an identical record of three triumphs, one draw, and a defeat (DWWWL).

The Whites currently sit on top of La Liga with 46 points in 20 matches so far. On the other hand, the Bats are placed seven positions below them, in eighth place on the La Liga table with 28 points won in 18 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 15, 1928, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in Madrid in the 1927/28 Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Leg 1. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 20.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Valencia in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 20 game between Real Madrid and Valencia, to be played on Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Real Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -300 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Valencia have a whopping +700 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 20, while a tie would result in a +420 payout.

FanDuel Real Madrid -300 Tie +420 Valencia +700

* Odds by FanDuel