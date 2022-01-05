Real Madrid and Valencia will clash off on Sunday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid will clash with Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on the Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 174th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 90 occasions so far; Valencia have grabbed a triumph 46 times to this day, and the remaining 37 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 19, 2021, when the Whites salvaged a late 2-1 thriller win away at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 20 game between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played on Friday, January 7th, 2022, at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Valencia on the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.