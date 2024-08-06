Kylian Mbappe is joining Real Madrid with high expectations. The Frenchman arrives in the Spanish capital as one of the world’s best players, but knowing he’s joining a team that has already succeeded without him.
While his addition is definitely a huge boost, the club comes from winning both LaLiga and UEFA Champions League. Therefore, Mbappehas to respect the way things are done at the Santiago Bernabeu.
In fact, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Mbappe will not be Real Madrid’s primary penalty taker this season. Instead, that will continue to be Vinicius Junior‘s responsibility.
Mbappe to be Real Madrid’s second-choice penalty taker behind Vinicius
The Brazilian was designated the team’s main penalty taker after Karim Benzema’s departure in the summer of 2023 and he was up to the task, scoring all three spot-kicks he took in the 2023-24 season.
This decision will require respect and humility from Mbappe, who was used to taking penalties at PSG. This even created problems at his former club back in the day, with Mbappe and Neymar arguing on who should take penalties more than once.
Mbappe expected to take free kicks for Real Madrid
However, it looks like Real Madrid still have an important role in mind for the Frenchman. The report claims Mbappe will be the primary free-kick taker, even if he’s never scored from a direct free-kick for club or country so far.
