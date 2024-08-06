Kylian Mbappe used to take penalties at Paris Saint-Germain, but it looks like he won't have that duty at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is joining Real Madrid with high expectations. The Frenchman arrives in the Spanish capital as one of the world’s best players, but knowing he’s joining a team that has already succeeded without him.

While his addition is definitely a huge boost, the club comes from winning both LaLiga and UEFA Champions League. Therefore, Mbappe has to respect the way things are done at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In fact, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Mbappe will not be Real Madrid’s primary penalty taker this season. Instead, that will continue to be Vinicius Junior‘s responsibility.

Mbappe to be Real Madrid’s second-choice penalty taker behind Vinicius

The Brazilian was designated the team’s main penalty taker after Karim Benzema’s departure in the summer of 2023 and he was up to the task, scoring all three spot-kicks he took in the 2023-24 season.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid scores his team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

This decision will require respect and humility from Mbappe, who was used to taking penalties at PSG. This even created problems at his former club back in the day, with Mbappe and Neymar arguing on who should take penalties more than once.

Mbappe expected to take free kicks for Real Madrid

However, it looks like Real Madrid still have an important role in mind for the Frenchman. The report claims Mbappe will be the primary free-kick taker, even if he’s never scored from a direct free-kick for club or country so far.