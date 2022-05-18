River Plate will host Colo-Colo at El Monumental for Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch or live stream this exciting game free, the preview, predictions and odds in the United States.

River Plate and Colo-Colo will face each other at Estadio Antonio Vespucio Liberti (El Monumental) on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. This game will take place on Thursday, May 19 at 8:00 PM (ET). Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

El Millonario are in first place in Group F with 10 points and have yet to lose in the Copa Libertadores. Marcelo Gallardo's team only needs a draw against Colo-Colo to secure a place in the next round. However, River Plate will not be able to count on Franco Armani, Javier Pinola, and Tomás Pochettino as they are infected with Coronavirus.

On the flip side, Colo-Colo are in second place in the standings with 7 points, and a win against River Plate would bring them closer to qualification. Gustavo Quinteros, coach of the Chilean team, assured that he will leave Buenos Aires satisfied if his team achieves a draw.

River Plate vs Colo-Colo: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 19

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Antonio Vespucio Liberti (El Monumental) Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial).

River Plate vs Colo-Colo: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

River Plate vs Colo-Colo: Storylines and Head-to-Head

River Plate and Colo-Colo did not meet too many times. In total, they faced each other 6 times. El Millonario won 4 games, El Cacique 1 and they tied once. The last match they played against each other was on April 27, 2022, on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. On that occasion, Gallardo's team won 2-1.

River Plate vs Colo-Colo: How to watch or stream live in the US

River Plate vs Colo-Colo: How to watch or stream live in the US

The game to be played between River Plate and Colo-Colo on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

River Plate vs Colo-Colo: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for River Plate. According to Caesars, El Millonario have odds of -170, while Colo-Colo have +480. In addition, the draw would finish in a +290 payout.

