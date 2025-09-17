Where to watch River Plate vs Palmeiras in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

River Plate will face off against Palmeiras in the first leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

[Watch River Plate vs Palmeiras live in the USA on Fubo]

This Copa Libertadores quarterfinal clash is shaping up as one of the tournament’s most thrilling showdowns, with many calling it an early final. Two of CONMEBOL’s elite teams, who have dominated in recent years, will battle for a spot in the semifinals.

Palmeiras enter this game riding high after a dominant series against Universitario, while River Plate had to grind through penalties to overcome Libertad. With both sides bringing top-tier talent and high stakes on the line, this series promises edge-of-your-seat action that fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the River Plate vs Palmeiras match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, September 17, with River Plate facing Palmeiras in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Vitor Roque of Palmeiras – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Advertisement

River Plate vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Palmeiras in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between River Plate and Palmeiras will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.