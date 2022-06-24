River Plate and Lanus will face each other at Monumental Stadium for Matchday 5 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it online free in the United States.

River Plate and Lanus will play against each other at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti (Buenos Aires, Argentina) on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Argentine League. This game will take place on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

River seem to have found their way again. The team coached by Marcelo Gallardo had not been able to win or score goals until Matchday 4 when they visited Union de Santa Fe and won 5-1. El Millonario will face Velez Sarsfield next week for the Copa Libertadores round of 16, nevertheless, Gallardo is expected to field the starting lineup against Lanus. River are in 14th place in the standings with 5 points.

On the other hand, Lanus will also play an important game next week against Independiente del Valle for the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. The Granates fans got great news when a few days ago, the club announced that Lautaro Acosta, one of the team's stars, renewed his contract until 2024. Lanus will return to play after defeating Colon 1 to 0. Jorge Almiron's team is in 17th place in the standings with 5 points.

River Plate vs Lanus: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

River Plate vs Lanus: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

River Plate vs Lanus: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Since soccer has been professional, River Plate and Lanus have faced each other 122 times. El Millonario won 70 times, Lanus 23, and they tied on 29 occasions. The last time they met was on July 28, 2021, and the match ended in a 3-0 victory for River Plate.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Lanus in the US

The game to be played between River Plate and Lanus for Matchday 5 of the Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, and ViX.

How to watch River Plate vs Lanus anywhere

River Plate vs Lanus: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: River Plate are the favorite with -300 odds, while Lanus have +625. A tie would finish in a +350 payout.

