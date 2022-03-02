Santos Laguna play Pumas UNAM for the Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Santos Laguna are ready to play against Pumas UNAM in Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Nuevo Corona on March 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to win more games. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Santos Laguna are improving in the second phase of Liga MX after they started the new season with a series of consecutive losses that ended less than two weeks ago with a draw against FC Juarez.

Pumas UNAM have a better record than the home team, Santos Laguna, and the previous season was even better for Pumas compared to their rivals in today's game. Pumas have a record of 3-2-2 in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nuevo Corona, Torreon, Mexico.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

The first game of the 2022 Clausura Tournament was a draw for Santos Laguna against Tigres UANL 1-1 at home, but after that game the misfortune began with four consecutive weeks losing all games against Toluca, Necaxa, Atla, America. On February 18 Santos Laguna finally saw light at the end of the tunnel when they drew 0-0 against FC Juarez and recently won a game against Cruz Azul 2-1 also on the road.

Pumas UNAM have a good record in the half of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, but the team must maintain those good numbers for the rest of the season to reach the playoffs just like they did during the 2021 Apertura Tournament. Pumas offensive game has not been so effective since the first two games of the second phase when they scored 3+ goals to win.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

Santos Laguna are slight favorites at home with 2.00 odds that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a losing record overall but the team is holding a good streak after two weeks. Pumas UNAM are underdogs with 3.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: OVER 2.5.

* Odds via BetMGM.