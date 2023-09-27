Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world in January 2023 by joining the Saudi Pro League. After rescinding his contract with Manchester United, the Portuguese star decided to take his talents to Al-Nassr.

Unsurprisingly, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner revolutionized the league, quickly paving the way for other stars to follow in his footsteps. This summer, more world-renowned players moved to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo even managed to attract talent to his own team, giving world soccer more reasons to pay attention to this league. In fact, the striker is no longer the club’s most valuable player.

Five Al-Nassr players more expensive than Ronaldo

According to Transfermarkt, Cristiano Ronaldo’s market value is €15 million. There are five players on the Al-Nassr squad worth more than the Portuguese star: Otavio, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, and Sadio Mane.

Otavio – €35 million Seko Fofana – €32 million Marcelo Brozovic – €25 million Aymeric Laporte – €25 million Sadio Mane – €25 million Cristiano Ronaldo – €15 million

Age is a crucial factor when it comes to a player’s value, so it’s understandable that Ronaldo has more valuable teammates. That said, that doesn’t mean they can do the same than him both on and off the field.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 23 goals in 27 appearances for Al-Nassr.