Senegal U-20 and Japan U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. The Japanese are smart but they know that the Africans are quick to attack. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Senegal performed well during the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, they finished in the 4th spot of the standings, while in 2023 they won the African U-20 Cup of Nations.
Japan have vast experience within the tournament with 10 U-20 World Cup appearances since 1979 and a runners-up spot in 1999.
Senegal U-20 vs Japan U-20: Kick-Off Time
Senegal U-20 and Japan U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, May 22 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 22
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 22
Senegal: 9:00 PM
Japan: 6:00 AM May 22
United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 22
United States: 5:00 PM
Senegal U-20 vs Japan U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Japan: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW