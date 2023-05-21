Senegal U-20 vs Japan U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Senegal U-20 and Japan U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. The Japanese are smart but they know that the Africans are quick to attack. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Senegal performed well during the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, they finished in the 4th spot of the standings, while in 2023 they won the African U-20 Cup of Nations.

Japan have vast experience within the tournament with 10 U-20 World Cup appearances since 1979 and a runners-up spot in 1999.

Senegal U-20 vs Japan U-20: Kick-Off Time

Senegal U-20 and Japan U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, May 22 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 22

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 22

Senegal: 9:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 AM May 22

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 22

United States: 5:00 PM

Senegal U-20 vs Japan U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Japan: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW