Pittsburgh Steelers could sign Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers coach to replace Mike Tomlin in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their due diligence as they try to find a replacement for Mike Tomlin. For a franchise that has had only three head coaches since 1969, the decision is crucial for the team’s future and stability.

So far, they have requested interviews with candidates such as Chris Shula, Brian Flores, Jesse Minter, Anthony Weaver, Ejiro Evero, Jeff Hafley and Nate Scheelhaase.

The list reflects that, in their pursuit of becoming Super Bowl contenders, Art Rooney II and Omar Khan are leaning toward defensive coaches. However, a surprise could emerge from an NFC West team: the San Francisco 49ers.

Steelers’ search for next head coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested an interview with Klay Kubiak. According to a report by Dianna Russini, the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator has joined the list of possible candidates to become their next head coach. “The Steelers have submitted an interview request for 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for their head coach vacancy, per source.”

Kyle Shanahan’s coach could join Steelers

A few weeks ago, Kyle Shanahan praised the outstanding work of Klay Kubiak during the 2025 season with San Francisco 49ers. “Klay doesn’t get enough recognition. Klay is as good as anyone I’ve had. He’s responsible for just as much, if not more, of the game plan than myself. Klay’s a stud.”

