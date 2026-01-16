Trending topics:
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers could sign Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers coach to replace Mike Tomlin in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers may tap the Kyle Shanahan tree for their next head coach after Mike Tomlin decided to leave the team.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Kyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their due diligence as they try to find a replacement for Mike Tomlin. For a franchise that has had only three head coaches since 1969, the decision is crucial for the team’s future and stability.

So far, they have requested interviews with candidates such as Chris Shula, Brian Flores, Jesse Minter, Anthony Weaver, Ejiro Evero, Jeff Hafley and Nate Scheelhaase.

The list reflects that, in their pursuit of becoming Super Bowl contenders, Art Rooney II and Omar Khan are leaning toward defensive coaches. However, a surprise could emerge from an NFC West team: the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Steelers’ search for next head coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested an interview with Klay Kubiak. According to a report by Dianna Russini, the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator has joined the list of possible candidates to become their next head coach. “The Steelers have submitted an interview request for 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for their head coach vacancy, per source.”

Kyle Shanahan’s coach could join Steelers

A few weeks ago, Kyle Shanahan praised the outstanding work of Klay Kubiak during the 2025 season with San Francisco 49ers. “Klay doesn’t get enough recognition. Klay is as good as anyone I’ve had. He’s responsible for just as much, if not more, of the game plan than myself. Klay’s a stud.”

Advertisement
Steelers reportedly have first list of candidates for next head coach in 2026 after Mike Tomlin stepped down

see also

Steelers reportedly have first list of candidates for next head coach in 2026 after Mike Tomlin stepped down

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Tom Brady sends clear message about Aaron Rodgers’ potential retirement from football in 2026 after season with Steelers
NFL

Tom Brady sends clear message about Aaron Rodgers’ potential retirement from football in 2026 after season with Steelers

Brian Flores is new head coach candidate of Steelers after Mike Tomlin’s decision to leave
NFL

Brian Flores is new head coach candidate of Steelers after Mike Tomlin’s decision to leave

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends message to Mike Tomlin and chooses who should be next Steelers head coach
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends message to Mike Tomlin and chooses who should be next Steelers head coach

Shedeur Sanders might have new HC as Browns seek to replace Kevin Stefanski with in-house talent
NFL

Shedeur Sanders might have new HC as Browns seek to replace Kevin Stefanski with in-house talent

Better Collective Logo