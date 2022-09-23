Slovenia will receive Norway for the Matchday 5 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B4. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
It will be a duel between the opposites of the UEFA Nations League B group 4 standings. Norway are the current leaders with 10 points, led by their main star, Erling Haaland, who converted 5 of his team's 6 goals in the first 4 Matchdays. Without a doubt the Norwegians are the main ones to win this group.
On the other hand, the Slovenians have been able to obtain only two points, which leaves them out of the fight to win the group, although they still have a chance of saving themselves from relegation. Of course, to do so they must win this game (despite being the underdogs) and the next one, in which they will visit Sweden.
Slovenia vs Norway: Kick-Off Time
Slovenia will play against Norway for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1 this Saturday, September 24 at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 25)
Bahamas: 12:00 PM
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Barbados: 12:00 PM
Belize: 10:00 AM
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Brunei: 12:00 AM (September 25)
Burundi: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Eswatini: 6:00 PM
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Fiji: 4:00 AM (September 25)
France: 6:00 PM
Gambia: 4:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Guyana: 12:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Lesotho: 6:00 PM
Liberia: 4:00 PM
Malawi: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 25)
Malta: 6:00 PM
Mauritius: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Namibia: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 25)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Pakistan: 9:00 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2:00 AM (September 25)
Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 25)
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 25)
Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (September 25)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Sudan: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:00 PM
Slovenia vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: ESPN 4 North
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN Extra
Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
France: L'Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L'Equipe
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mauricio: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1