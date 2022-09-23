For the Matchday 5 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B4, Slovenia will host Norway at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Slovenia will receive Norway for the Matchday 5 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B4. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between the opposites of the UEFA Nations League B group 4 standings. Norway are the current leaders with 10 points, led by their main star, Erling Haaland, who converted 5 of his team's 6 goals in the first 4 Matchdays. Without a doubt the Norwegians are the main ones to win this group.

On the other hand, the Slovenians have been able to obtain only two points, which leaves them out of the fight to win the group, although they still have a chance of saving themselves from relegation. Of course, to do so they must win this game (despite being the underdogs) and the next one, in which they will visit Sweden.

Slovenia vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

Slovenia will play against Norway for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B1 this Saturday, September 24 at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 25)

Bahamas: 12:00 PM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Barbados: 12:00 PM

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Brunei: 12:00 AM (September 25)

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Eswatini: 6:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Fiji: 4:00 AM (September 25)

France: 6:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Guyana: 12:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 25)

Malta: 6:00 PM

Mauritius: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Pakistan: 9:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:00 AM (September 25)

Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 25)

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 25)

Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (September 25)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:00 PM

Slovenia vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN Extra

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

France: L'Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L'Equipe

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mauricio: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

