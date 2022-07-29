Southampton and Villarreal will clash off on Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Southampton vs Villarreal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly in your country

Southampton of England and Villarreal of Spain will face each other in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. Premier League side Southampton and Villarreal of La Liga have never clashed before neither in a Club Friendly nor at any world club tournament.

The game will be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

Southampton vs Villarreal: Kick-off Time

Australia: 12:00 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 5:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Russia: 5:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Sudan: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

US: 10:00 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM

Southampton vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: DAZN

Spain: Movistar+, Gol

Mexico: TVC Deportes

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

Russia: TV Start

US: ESPN+