Sporting Braga and Benfica clash in a crucial matchup of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, December 17th. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
Sporting Braga are in fourth place of the standings with 29 points currently in an impressive four-game winning streak. They’re one point behind Benfica and just two away of league leaders, Sporting Lisboa and Porto. Though Braga were eliminated of the Champions League, they managed to clinch a berth for Europa League as third place in Group C.
Meanwhile, Benfica couldn’t deliver in the Champions League and were eliminated in the group stage by Real Sociedad and Inter Milan. However, they remain in contention to defend their title in Portugal in the first season of Roger Schmidt as coach of the team.
Sporting Braga vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Monday)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 2 AM (Monday)
Indonesia: 4:30 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Kenya: 11:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Monday)
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 4:30 AM (Monday)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (Monday)
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: Star+, RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: Free, RTPi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN Germany, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italia
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP África, Sport TV3, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi, sportdigital, Blue Sport 3 Live, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport
UK: RTPi
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), RTPi