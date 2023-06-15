Poland vs Germany: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Germany visit Poland at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw as preparation toward the 2024 UEFA Euro. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Poland made it once again to the Round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but they were eliminated by France. Now, the next challenge comes with the UEFA Euro 2024. However, the start at the qualifiers has been irregular with a loss against the Czech Republic and a win facing Albania.

Meanwhile, Germany will be hosts of the Euro next year and that’s why they don’t have to worry about qualifying. Nevertheless, a powerhouse is struggling after two consecutive World Cups failing to surpass the group stage. The preparation through friendlies is crucial as the Mannschaft haven’t hoisted the European trophy since 1996.

Poland vs Germany: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Poland vs Germany in your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: Das Erste

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Switzerland: DAZN

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), VIX+, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App