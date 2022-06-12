Switzerland play against Portugal today for a League A Group A2 game of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Switzerland and Portugal meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stade de Genève in Lancy today, June 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The big question is what's going on with the home team that haven't won a single game so far. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Switzerland are in the worst possible situation with three losses and no points, the team's defense is a disaster, they have allowed 7 goals and the team has barely scored a goal so far in the tournament. The Swiss' most recent game was a loss against Spain, the fourth loss in 2022 and the third in a row for them.

Portugal as group leaders must win this game in order not to risk their spot with Spain who are close in the second spot with four points. A draw or a victory would be enough for Portugal to stay at the top of the standings.

Switzerland vs Portugal: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stade de Genève, Lancy, Switzerland.

Switzerland vs Portugal: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Switzerland vs Portugal: Storylines

Switzerland need to take advantage of the Nations League to fix any issue in their defense or attack strategy, but so far the team doesn't know how to win games in the competition. Their first three games were losses against Czech Republic 1-2 Portugal 0-4 and a recent one against Spain 0-1. The team will play in Qatar 2022, they must play their first game in the world cup against Cameroon on November 24, 2022.

Portugal have a perfect record in 2022 with a winning streak of four wins and one draw, two of those wins were in the current Nations League against Switzerland and the Czech Republic 2-0. The team is yet to win an on the road game in the competition, as they drew against Spain 1-1 in Seville.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Switzerland vs Portugal in the U.S.

This 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game for the League A Group A2 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

Switzerland vs Portugal: Predictions And Odds

Switzerland are underdogs with 3.40 odds that will pay $340 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they can take this game as their big first win. Portugal are favorites at 2.15 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Nations League game is: Switzerland 3.40.

BetMGM Switzerland 3.40 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Portugal 2.15

