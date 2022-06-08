Switzerland and Spain will face each other on Thursday at Stade De Geneve on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Spain will travel to Geneva to come against Switzerland at the Stade De Geneve on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League B Group 4 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 24th overall meeting. No surprises here as Spain are the overwhelming favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on 16 previous occasions. Switzerland have only one triumph to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on November 14, 2020, and it ended in a 1-1 tie in a Nations League A Group Stage match at St.Jacob Park in Basel, Switzerland. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in 12 years, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Switzerland vs Spain: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stade De Geneve, Geneva

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Switzerland vs Spain: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Switzerland vs Spain: Storylines

Switzerland surprisingly lost against Czech 2-1 and Portugal 4-0 in their first two 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League games. Meanwhile, in the first two matches of the new Nations League season, Spain drew 1-1 against Portugal and 2-2 against the Czech Republic.

The Swiss currently sit in the last place in the League A Group A2 table with no points in two games so far. On the other hand, Spanish players are placed above them, in third place in League A Group A2 with two points won after two matches.

These opponents have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to June 1, 1925, Spain earned a 3-0 win in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Switzerland vs Spain in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2 Matchday 3 between Switzerland and Spain, to be played on Monday at the Stade De Geneve in Geneva, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch Switzerland vs Spain anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Switzerland and Spain but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Switzerland vs Spain: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Spain. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -120 odds. The home side Switzerland, meanwhile, have +300 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Switzerland +300 Tie +240 Spain -120

* Odds by FanDuel