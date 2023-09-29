Cristiano Ronaldo is having a tremendous second season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. After a very disappointing first year, with no trophies to show for, the Portuguese legend seems unstoppable.

A few weeks ago, CR7 led the way to conquer the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup and, in an amazing display of talent and courage at the playoffs, the star helped the club to reach the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to conquer the Saudi Pro League after the arrival of names such as Karim Benzema and Neymar. Though it won’t be easy, Al Nassr are living a fantastic moment.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores another goal for Al Nassr vs Al Tai

This Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr got a 2-1 victory over Al Tai to extend their winning streak to nine games in all competitions. They’re back in the hunt for the title in the Saudi Pro League.

In minute 87′, Cristiano converted a penalty kick and now has scored ten goals in the season. By the way, he also recorded the assist for Anderson Talisca in the first goal of the game. The legend is on fire.

After two losses in the start of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr have won six consecutive matches. With 18 points, they’re only behind Al Ittihad and Al Taawon in the standings.