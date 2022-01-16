FIFA will award the best of the year. Find here everything you need to know about this awards ceremony: date, time, nominees, odds and how to watch it in the United States.

This year the awards ceremony will be face-to-face again. The ceremony will take place in the city of Zurich, Switzerland, where the headquarters of the organization that commands soccer worldwide is located. The previous year, this event had to be held virtually due to health restrictions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The prizes that will be awarded in this edition will be: Best Player (men and women), Best goalkeeper (men and women), Best coach (men and women) and Puskas award (best goal), award named after one of the greatest scorers in soccer history: Hungarian Ferenk Puskas who is also fourth-top men's goalscorer of all-time.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022: Date

The ceremony in which FIFA will award the best of the year 2021 (players, goalkeepers, coaches and goal) will take place in the city of Zurich, Switzerland (where the headquarters of the entity that regulates soccer is located) this Monday 17 January at 1:00 PM (ET).

The Best FIFA Awards 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

FIFA Award Nominees

These are the nominees in the different categories:

Best Men’s player: Karim Benzema, Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah.

Best women’s player: Stina Blackstenius, Aitana Bonmati, Lucy Bronze, Magdalena Eriksson, Caroline Graham Hansen, Pernille Harder, Jennifer Hermoso, Ji So-yun, Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, Ellen White, Alexia Putellas, Christine Sinclair.

Best Men’s coach: Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, Lionel Scaloni, Diego Simeone, Thomas Tuchel.

Best Women’s coach: Lluis Cortes, Peter Gerhadsson, Emma Hayes, Beverly Priestman, Sarina Wiegman.

Best Men’s goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer.

Best Women’s goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler, Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe.

FIFA Puskas Award: Erik Lamela (March 14, 2021 Tottenham vs Arsenal), Patrik Schick (June 14, 2021 Czech Republic vs Scotland), Medhi Taremi (April 13, 2021 Porto vs Chelsea).

TV channel in the US to watch The Best FIFA Awards 2022

The ceremony organized by FIFA in which the best of 2021 will be awarded can be watched in the United States, and in the rest of the world through different FIFA media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as its official website.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022: Odds

Here you can see that Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi are the top candidates. It is also surprising that Kanté, who had great season, has such a low favoritism.These are the odds provided by Betfair. :

Betfair Robert Lewandoski 4/6 Lionel Messi 2/1 Jorginho 12/1 Erling Haaland 16/1 Mohamed Salah 18/1 Kevin De Bruyne 20/1 Karim Benzema 20/1 Kylian Mbappe 33/1 N’Golo Kante 40/1 Cristiano Ronaldo 40/1 Neymar 50/1

*Odds via Betfair