TV personality Lauryn Goodman made a shocking revelation that she is the mother of a five-month-old daughter and a three-year old son of Manchester City‘s Kyle Walker. The children were born while Walker was married to Annie Kilner, with whom he has three children with.



According to Goodman, Walker and herself were leading a secret life, where Walker was keeping their family secret, while also providing economic help. During those secret visits, the Manchester City and England right back would bring soccer kits and took his second family to a local farm.



Since the shocking revelation was made public, Annie Kilner ended her marriage with Walker and threw him out of the family home, Goodman on the other hand is now speaking freely with The Sun.



Kyle Walker’s secret second family



Goodman told The Sun, ‘Kyle was happy hiding the truth because he was having two families and was scared about what would happen when Annie knew but I kept saying to him, “Our daughter can’t be a secret, she is a human.”‘



Goodman also said that while on England duty, Walker would FaceTime with his second family constantly, and it was via FaceTime that Kilner learned about the secret family her ex-husband had.



Goodman showed Kilner a picture of Walker with their two children, ‘I showed her one of Kyle and Kairo playing football together. I know he has got photos of our kids up at Manchester City, I’ve met him lots of times since Kairo was born too. He has met his daughter.’



Goodman also confessed the secret family was known to Walker’s teammates, ‘I realized we were a secret family though as time went on. And that is what he wanted. I wasn’t a secret to his England teammates — they would come on the phone when he FaceTimed me.’