The Bolivian side The Strongest will play against the Venezuelan side Caracas on Wednesday April 27 at Estadio Hernando Siles for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group B. Check out everything you need to know about this Copa Libertadores Group Stage game, such as the game information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US. If you're in the United States, you can see it live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The Strongest have recorded 2 lost games in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Los Aurinegros are looking forward to win the next game as they are fighting for the 3rd place of the Group B. As hosts, The Strongest have recorded 4 wins out of their 5 last games in Estadio Hernando Siles. Their last home game was a 1-1 draw against Paraguayan side Libertad for Matchday 2 of this year's international tournament.

Similar to The Strongest, Caracas haven't won yet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. As visitors, Caracas have won 1 out of their 5 last away games in Copa Libertadores. They have conceded 10 goals and scored 5 goals. Their last away game was a 2-1 loss against Libertad.

The Strongest vs Caracas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

The Strongest vs Caracas: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

The Strongest vs Caracas: Storylines

The Strongest will play against Caracas on Wednesday April 27 at Estadio Hernando Siles for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group B. As hosts, The Strongest haven't lost in their last 5 home games. They have recorded 4 wins and 1 draw. Los Aurinegros have scored 10 goals and conceded 3 times in those games. On the other hand, Caracas won for the last time as visitors in 2020. It was a 3-2 win over Independiente Medellin in Colombia. Caracas visited Bolivia in 2008, that game was a 3-1 loss to the Bolivian side Real Potosi.

The Strongest vs Caracas: How to watch or stream live in the US

The Strongest will play against Caracas for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group B. This game will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español.

The Strongest vs Caracas: Prediction and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. PointsBet see The Strongest as favorites with an astonishing -625 odds, while Caracas have +1600 and a draw would result in a +550 payout.

