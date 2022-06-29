Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will face off at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream in the United States.

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will play against each other at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León (San Nicolás de los Garza) for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV.

Tigres UANL are undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in Mexican soccer. Miguel Herrera's team has players such as André-Pierre Gignac, Yeferson Soteldo, and Florian Thauvin, among others. Before the start of the championship, the Universitarios played a friendly against Santos Laguna and lost 3-1.

On the flip side, Cruz Azul are one of the favorites to win the title, not only because they are one of the most important teams in Mexico, but also because on June 27, they won the Liga MX Super Cup by defeating Atlas 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the 90'. Surprisingly, Cruz Azul are one of the few teams that have not announced new signings.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Date

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will clash at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León on Saturday, July 2 for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game to be played between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other Options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul anywhere

If you want to watch the match to be played between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX, but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.



