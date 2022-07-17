Tigres UANL play Tijuana for the Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Tijuana in Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon on July 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors are in dangerous territory but anything could happen tonight. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Tigres UANL have only one victory after two weeks in the first phase of Liga MX, they won an easy game against an underdog like Mazatlan but Tigres just won by a single goal.

Tijuana did not have the same luck as Tigres UANL and they lost a recent game against FC Juarez at home. That was the first negative result for Tijuana this season, but before that loss they drew against Pumas.

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Storylines

Tigres UANL are confident that this season will be special for André-Pierre Gignac since his contract with the team ends in 2024 and these two years are key for the Tigres to win a title with him as top scorer. Until now the only victory for Tigres UANL was on the road against Mazatlan, this will be the second home game for them.

Tijuana lost their first home game of the season at home against an underdog team like FC Juarez 0-2. The two goals of that game were scored in the second half of the game, and most of the ball possession went to FC Juarez with 60%. Tijuana's defense did their best to stop FC Juarez but in the end the team ended up with two yellow cards.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Tijuana in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other option to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, UniMás. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are big favorites at home to win this game at 1.49 odds that will pay $149 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won a recent game against a team similar to the visitors. Tijuana are underdogs with 6.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL 1.49.

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.49 Draw / Totals 4.20 / 2.5 Tijuana 6.25

* Odds via BetMGM.