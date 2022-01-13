Tottenham and Arsenal will clash off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the North London derby will be played and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada for Premier League 2021-22 North London derby

Tottenham will face Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you are in Canada, you can watch the North London derby on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 22 games so far; Tottenham have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day, and a great number of even 23 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 26, 2021, when the Gunners cruised past the Lilywhites with a final result of 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 22 North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in Premier League 2021-22

The North London derby match to be played between Tottenham and Arsenal on Matchday 22 of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.