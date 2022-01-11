The 25-year-old French midfielder is a wanted man, with as many as six clubs chasing him in the January transfer window.

Tanguy Ndombele has seen his playing time dwindle in the Premier League, the Spurs midfielder has only played 9 games out of 18, scoring 1 goal and adding one assist to his season. Ndombele last played on December 26th against Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win for Tottenham playing only 11 minutes in the league.

Ndombele has been with the club since 2019 and last season played in 33 matches scoring 3 goals in the league. Now under Antonio Conte he has been made surplus and Spurs are willing to listen to offers. Ndombele was booed off the pitch by Spurs fans in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Morecambe.

At a high salary of $272,000 per week and a transfer value at about $60 million, Ndombele and the club feel a move away from the team is the best for all parties according to The Athletic. Ndombele has interest from six clubs, according to the Daily Star and said clubs are all at a different situation so far this season. Here are the clubs interested in Tanguy Ndombele.

Clubs interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele in January

The clubs that are interested in the midfielder are PSG, AC Milan, Roma, Lyon, Barcelona and Newcastle United. A move to PSG now in the winter looks doubtful but he could be on the team’s list come the summer.

AC Milan and Roma look like viable homes for Ndombele, while Barcelona and Newcastle look like wishful thinking, as Barcelona has a huge financial crisis and Newcastle United are in a relegation fight that will sway any potential signing to look elsewhere. Lyon could be a shock move and at a loan can happen if the chips land in the right places.

