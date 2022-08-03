Tottenham and Southampton will clash off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the opening round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Tottenham and Southampton will face each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada

This will be their 47th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Tottenham have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 24 games so far; Southampton City have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 9, 2022, when the Saints got away with a 3-2 win away in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 1 game between Tottenham and Southampton will be played on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Tottenham vs Southampton in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Tottenham and Southampton on the first round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include SiriusXM FC, Peacock.