Andy Reid and Chiefs part ways with another coach in 2026 following terrible season

Andy Reid is one of the first people tasked with evaluating the state of the roster and helping guide decisions aimed at improving the Kansas City Chiefs, and one of the franchise’s most recent moves was parting ways with its running backs coach.

According to KC Star columnist Sam McDowell, the Chiefs fired Todd Pinkston as part of a move that saw two coaches dismissed on the same day. It’s worth noting that the running back group produced 1,812 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, slightly more rushing yards and the same number of touchdowns as in 2024.

Clearly, the Chiefs are seeking improvement across the board, and the timing of the move also comes as the team faces the possibility of losing offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to another organization. Patrick Mahomes recently addressed that situation as well, sending a message to Reid about how the staff adjustments should be handled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It wasn’t the worst year for the Chiefs’ running backs

With Pinkston no longer in place, it’s fair to examine just how underwhelming the running back production really was. Compared to 2024, the unit did not regress significantly. The Chiefs logged 430 rushing attempts in 2025 compared to 450 the year before, scored the same number of touchdowns, and averaged 4.2 yards per carry, which was 0.2 yards higher than in 2024.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

One noticeable change in 2025 was that Kansas City relied less heavily on Kareem Hunt than it did in 2024, when he led the team with 728 rushing yards and played a key role in Reid’s offensive approach. Last season, Hunt finished with 611 rushing yards, while Isiah Pacheco improved his output to 462 rushing yards, up from 310 the previous year.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes has a message for Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator could leave Chiefs in 2026

It remains unclear who will replace Pinkston for the 2026 season, but the expectation is that the Chiefs will target someone with experience, especially given that the running back room includes players who have postseason experience and know how to perform in big games.