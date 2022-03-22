Is Barcelona back? That is the question following their massive 4-0 victory over Real Madrid over the weekend. Still at a distance from the top of LaLiga the Catalan giants are firmly in third place with second as a reasonable goal.

Xavi, despite his lack of experience coaching a big club, has turned things around and from all drama that was present when the Barcelona legend began his tenure at the club, there is now light at the end of the tunnel. Still, Barcelona has financial issues which may impede them from making many big-time transfers, the club directors are working hard to free the books to get one player in particular.

That player is Leeds United star Raphinha who flourished under Marcelo Bielsa and that was praised by his national team coach Tite. With Leeds trying to fight off relegation and Bielsa no longer at the club given Raphinha’s unquestionable talent, all signs point to the Brazilian moving on soon.

Raphinha to Barcelona in the summer?

According to Sport, Raphinha would come in as a replacement for Ousmane Dembélé in the summer. Raphinha is under contract at Leeds until 2024 and while his transfer value may be high the Brazilian is not short on suitors.

Barcelona along with West Ham United have been rumored to be chasing the 7-time capped Brazilian. Liverpool has also been following Raphinha and is the club who certainly has the funds to purchase the player.

