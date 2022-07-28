Udinese and Chelsea will clash off on Friday at Udine Arena in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Udinese of Italy and Chelsea of England will face each other in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. Serie A side Udinese and Chelsea of the Premier League have never clashed before neither in a Club Friendly nor at any world club tournament.

The game will be played on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Udine Arena in Udine, Italy. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

Udinese vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Udinese vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: DAZN

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: TV Start

International: The Fifth Stand, The 5th Stand

US: ESPN+