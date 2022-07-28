Udinese of Italy and Chelsea of England will face each other in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. Serie A side Udinese and Chelsea of the Premier League have never clashed before neither in a Club Friendly nor at any world club tournament.
The game will be played on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Udine Arena in Udine, Italy. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.
Udinese vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Udinese vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Canada: DAZN
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Russia: TV Start
International: The Fifth Stand, The 5th Stand
US: ESPN+