Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain face off on Tuesday, September 6, on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. Find out here why Angel Di Maria won't feature for the Old Lady.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw set up a number of interesting clashes. Group H is certainly one to watch, as it includes two European champions in Juventus and Benfica and a strong contender in PSG.

On top of that, the group begins with arguably the most anticipated duel as Paris Saint-Germain welcome the Italian giants to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, September 6, at 3:00 PM (ET).

While the French side will once again be in the hunt for an elusive Champions League title, the Old Lady aim to get past the round of 16 for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The visitors, however, will not pit summer signing Angel Di Maria.

Why is Angel Di Maria not playing for Juventus against PSG?

The Champions League group stage will see a number of players revisiting their former clubs. Robert Lewandowski is set to face Bayern in his first season since leaving for Barcelona, Erling Haaland's Man City was drawn against Dortmund, and Di Maria's Juve are in the same group than his previous team.

However, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri decided not to include Angel Di Maria in the matchday squad for the PSG game. The Argentine winger has just recovered from a tear in the abductor muscle and Allegri preferred not to risk him.

This decision took many by surprise, considering that Di Maria had already appeared for Juve since coming back from injury. Either way, it turns out that El Fideo will finally not return to the Parc des Princes so soon.