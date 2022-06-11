Ukraine take on Armenia at Stadion Miejski LKS Lodz in Lodz for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Ukraine and Armenia meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion Miejski LKS Lodz in Lodz today, june 11, 2022. The home team wants to show that they still have a lot to give despite the heavy defeat in the world cup qualifiers. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and if you are in Canada you can watch it on DAZN.

Ukraine came close to qualifying for Qatar 2022 but the team was unable to win against Wales in a game that ended 0-1. But now they must focus on the Nations League, the team started the tournament on the right foot by winning against the Republic of Ireland 0-1.

Armenia also won against Republic of Ireland 1-0 at home but after that game they lost against Ukraine 2-0 on the road, that was the second loss this year for Armenia, the team is 2-2 in 2022.

Ukraine vs Armenia: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:00 PM

Armenia: 5:00 PM

Belize: 7:00 AM

Botswana: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Brunei: 9:00 PM

Burundi: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Ethiopia: 4:00 PM

Fiji: 1:00 AM (June 12)

France: 3:00 PM

Gambia: 1:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Lesotho: 3:00 PM

Liberia: 1:00 PM

Malawi: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Namibia: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (June 12)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Rwanda: 3:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 1:00 PM

Solomon Islands: 12:00 AM (June 12)

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Sudan: 3:00 PM

Sudan: 3:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

Ukraine: 4:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00

Zambia: 3:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM

Ukraine vs Armenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Armenia: ----

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: Star+, SporTV

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN.

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ukraine: OLL.tv, footballua.tv, Futbol 1

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

United States: FuboTV , Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

