Ukraine and Armenia meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion Miejski LKS Lodz in Lodz today, june 11, 2022. The home team wants to show that they still have a lot to give despite the heavy defeat in the world cup qualifiers. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and if you are in Canada you can watch it on DAZN.
Ukraine came close to qualifying for Qatar 2022 but the team was unable to win against Wales in a game that ended 0-1. But now they must focus on the Nations League, the team started the tournament on the right foot by winning against the Republic of Ireland 0-1.
Armenia also won against Republic of Ireland 1-0 at home but after that game they lost against Ukraine 2-0 on the road, that was the second loss this year for Armenia, the team is 2-2 in 2022.
Ukraine vs Armenia: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 11:00 PM
Armenia: 5:00 PM
Belize: 7:00 AM
Botswana: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Brunei: 9:00 PM
Burundi: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Ethiopia: 4:00 PM
Fiji: 1:00 AM (June 12)
France: 3:00 PM
Gambia: 1:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Lesotho: 3:00 PM
Liberia: 1:00 PM
Malawi: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Namibia: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (June 12)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Rwanda: 3:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 1:00 PM
Solomon Islands: 12:00 AM (June 12)
South Africa: 3:00 PM
South Sudan: 3:00 PM
Sudan: 3:00 PM
Tanzania: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 4:00 PM
Ukraine: 4:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00
Zambia: 3:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM
Ukraine vs Armenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Armenia: ----
Belize: ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil: Star+, SporTV
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN.
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Ukraine: OLL.tv, footballua.tv, Futbol 1
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
United States: FuboTV , Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
How to watch Ukraine vs Armenia anywhere
If you want to watch this Ukraine vs Armenia game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.