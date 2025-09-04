Where to watch Uruguay vs Peru live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay receive Peru on Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

It’s a crucial World Cup qualifier as Uruguay look to lock in their spot with a win at home, sitting comfortably on 24 points but still needing to finish the job. Standing in their way are Peru, a side clinging to faint qualifying hopes and desperate for three points to keep their dream alive.

The challenge for Peru is steep, traveling to Montevideo to pull off a positive result against a squad that’s been strong throughout the campaign, but the stakes leave no room for hesitation on either side.

When will the Uruguay vs Peru match be played?

Uruguay take on Peru this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Uruguay vs Peru: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Peru in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Uruguay and Peru will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA.