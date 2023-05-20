Valencia will host Real Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 176th first-division meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 92 games so far; Valencia CF have celebrated 46 victories so far to this day, and 37 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on February 2, 2023, when it ended in a 2-0 win for the Madrid team at home at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.
Valencia vs Real Madrid: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Valencia vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia, K-SPORT 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga
Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sport 12, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes