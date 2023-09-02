After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. Now, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption in a new campaign at Saudi Arabia.

It was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

However, just a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to conquer the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup and is having a fantastic start at the league. It all comes in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr and reaches 850 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo had another epic performance for Al Nassr on Matchday 5 of the Saudi Pro League. A goal and two assists from the legend were crucial for a 5-1 victory over Al Hazem.

Thanks to the result, Al Nassr have three consecutive victories and are climbing back in the standings after a very slow start. They’re currently in sixth place with nine points in five matches.

In minute 68′, Cristiano Ronaldo finished an extraordinary play by Al Nassr with a furious shot. It was another historic moment in soccer as the star has scored 850 total goals during his brilliant career. The first player to ever do it.