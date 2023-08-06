After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing debut semester with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia.

It was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t win any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new season could be starting very differently for Cristiano Ronaldo. The star of Al Nassr is shining at the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores incredible goal against Raja Casablanca at Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Al Nassr in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. In minute 19′, the star delivered a tremendous shot to put the 1-0 on the board against the reigning monarchs of the tournament, Raja Casablanca.

It was a very peculiar feat for Cristiano Ronaldo as the spectacular goal was made with his left foot. Furthermore, the new star of the team, Sadio Mane, imitated his famous celebration. In the end, Al Nassr got a 3-1 victory.

The Arab Club Champions Cup is a tournament in which the participants are the 37 best teams from the Arab World. That’s why there are clubs from Asia and also from Africa. In the semifinals, Cristiano Ronaldo will face Al Shorta of Iraq.